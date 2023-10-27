Chicago man charged in Back of the Yards carjacking

article

A Chicago man was arrested Thursday in connection to a carjacking in the Back of the Yards this past summer.

Police say Josiah Noyola, 35, allegedly took a vehicle from a 30-year-old woman while implying he had a weapon on July 25.

The incident occurred at 12:20 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Damen Avenue.

Noyola was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing Friday.