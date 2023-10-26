Chicago man charged in Brighton Park shooting

article

A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting in Brighton Park over the summer.

Jovany Garcia, 18, allegedly shot and injured a 20-year-old woman in the 4100 block of South Richmond Street on Aug. 25.

He was arrested near his home in the 2800 block of West 40th Place and a weapon was recovered.

Garcia was charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday.