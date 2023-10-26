Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in Brighton Park shooting

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Brighton Park
Jovany Garcia (CPD)

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting in Brighton Park over the summer. 

Jovany Garcia, 18, allegedly shot and injured a 20-year-old woman in the 4100 block of South Richmond Street on Aug. 25. 

He was arrested near his home in the 2800 block of West 40th Place and a weapon was recovered. 

Garcia was charged with aggravated battery and discharging a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card, and two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. 

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Thursday. 