Chicago man charged in CTA stabbing that seriously wounded rider

A man was charged with stabbing another Red Line passenger Thursday morning near the North/Clybourn station.

The 49-year-old was arrested shortly after stabbing and seriously wounding a 40-year-old man who was riding the train around 5:42 a.m., police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

Bulliox, of Englewood, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

He is due in bond court Friday.