Man, 18, charged in deadly Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood.
Lamont Coleman, 18, was accused of gunning down a 36-year-old man in the same block as his home in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.
Coleman was arrested roughly 14 hours later in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway
Coleman was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.
He is due in bond court Friday.