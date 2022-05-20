Man, 18, charged in deadly Austin shooting

article

A man is facing charges in a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood.

Lamont Coleman, 18, was accused of gunning down a 36-year-old man in the same block as his home in the 5300 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

Coleman was arrested roughly 14 hours later in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Coleman was charged with second-degree murder and aggravated battery discharge of a firearm.

Advertisement

He is due in bond court Friday.