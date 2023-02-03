Chicago man charged in deadly Loop stabbing

article

A man was charged in connection with a fatal stabbing last September in the Loop.

Darnell Rawls, 25, is accused of robbing and stabbing a 42-year-old man on Sept. 6 in the 400 block of South LaSalle Street, according to police.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Rawls was arrested Thursday after being extradited from Louisville, Kentucky, police said.

He was charged with first degree murder, murder by forcible felony and armed robbery.

Rawls, of Rosemoor, is scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.