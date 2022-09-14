Chicago man charged after 41-year-old man was robbed, fatally stabbed on his way home from work in the Loop

A Chicago man allegedly admitted to participating in the stabbing death of a 41-year-old man who was on his way home from work last week in the Loop.

Anthony Rawls Jr., 28, faces two felony counts of murder and one felony count of armed robbery.

According to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, a 41-year-old was on his way home from work in the 400 block of South LaSalle around 10:54 p.m. on Sept. 6 when he was robbed and stabbed.

Responding officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds and lacerations. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Cameras in the area captured the armed robbery as well as the two offenders who participated in the crime.

Additional video captured the offenders' vehicle and license plate information. The vehicle was later determined to be registered to Rawls, Supt. Brown said.

Rawls was taken into custody on Monday.

During questioning, police say Rawls admitted to his role in the murder.

Chicago police are still looking for the second suspect connected to this murder.