Chicago man charged in deadly shooting in Grand Crossing alley

A Chicago man was charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Grand Crossing last year.

Police say Kendall Felton, 24, was arrested for the murder of a 42-year-old man.

Felton allegedly shot the victim on Oct. 21, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. in the 7300 block of S. Dorchester Ave.

The victim was shot several times in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.

Felton was arrested on Saturday in the 8700 block of S. Commercial Ave.

He was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday. No additional information is available at this time.