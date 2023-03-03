Chicago man charged in East Side shooting

article

A 20-year-old man was charged in connection to a shooting in Chicago's East Side neighborhood last month.

Police say Thomas Olsen, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the suspect that shot and injured a 31-year-old man in the 10000 block of South Avenue North on Feb. 6.

The Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested him in the 2400 block of South Commercial Avenue.

Olsen was scheduled to appear in bond court today.

He is facing a felony count of aggravated battery.

No further information is available at this time.