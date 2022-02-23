Chicago man charged in fatal hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old woman

article

A 21-year-old man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old woman in Chicago.

Police said on Dec. 2, 2020, Marcel Windham struck and killed the woman during a traffic crash in the 300 block of East Wacker in the Loop.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

On Tuesday, Windham was arrested in the 4300 block of North Normandy, in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood.

He is facing one felony count of reckless homicide in a motor vehicle, and one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that caused death, police said.

Windham is expected in central bond court Wednesday.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.