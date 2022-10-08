Chicago man charged in fatal West Side stabbing

article

A Chicago man was charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, on the West Side in late September.

Obie Cornelious, 49, is facing murder and attempted murder charges for stabbing and killing a 45-year-old woman and injuring a 40-year-old man on Sept. 23 in the 5300 block of West Crystal Street.

Cornelious was arrested in the northwestern suburbs Thursday. He appeared in bond court Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.