Chicago man charged in hit-and-run that killed 22-year-old bicyclist

A Chicago man has been charged with fatally striking a 22-year-old cyclist with a vehicle in Old Irving Park Wednesday.

Phil Pinkawa, 57, is charged with one felony count of failing to report an accident/death.

Pinkawa was arrested on Thursday after police say he allegedly struck 22-year-old Nick Parlingayan, who was riding his bike in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Wednesday night, and then fled the scene.

Parlingayan was knocked off his bike and hit his head, police said.

Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Parlingayan was known for his kindness, said his longtime neighbor, Stuart Henrichs, who said police came to his door to deliver the tragic news.

"He was always friendly and able to help whenever anybody had asked," Henrichs said. "Just being kind. He was a good person and you don’t come across that all too often anymore. He was a very kind person. I can't believe this. I really can't."

Parlingayan's family issued the following statement:

"We, the whole family, are still grieving for the loss of Nico, he was very bright, very kind and very sweet and is loved by many. Currently, we ask for privacy because this is a first for us, to lose someone tragically, and the accident is still under investigation. Lastly, for those involved in the accident, I hope they'll have the heart to come clean and do the right thing."

Parlingayan was placed into custody and charged accordingly.