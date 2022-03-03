Chicago man charged in January murder of 35-year-old in Lawndale

article

A Chicago man has been charged in the January murder of a 35-year-old man in Lawndale.

According to police, Bobbie Scott, 58, has been identified as the offender who shot and killed the man in the 4500 block of West Grenshaw on Jan. 30.

Scott was arrested Tuesday in Englewood, police said.

He is facing one felony count of first degree murder, according to police.

Scott is due in central bond court Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.