Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in January murder of 35-year-old in Lawndale

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Bobbie Scott, 58 | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged in the January murder of a 35-year-old man in Lawndale

According to police, Bobbie Scott, 58, has been identified as the offender who shot and killed the man in the 4500 block of West Grenshaw on Jan. 30. 

Scott was arrested Tuesday in Englewood, police said. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

He is facing one felony count of first degree murder, according to police. 

Scott is due in central bond court Friday. 

No additional information is available at this time.  