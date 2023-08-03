Chicago man charged in July 4th armed robbery spree

article

A man is facing charges in connection with a trio of armed robberies that took place on July 4th across the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Tony Davis, 23, is accused of being a part of a group who robbed at least six people in a span of 15 minutes.

In each incident, one or two people got out of an SUV and approached pedestrians, demanding their belongings before fleeing the scene.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

A 23-year-old woman and two 24-year-old women were robbed around 12:01 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Geneva Terrace

A 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman were robbed around 12:07 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Howe Street

A 23-year-old woman was robbed around 12:15 a.m. in the 800 block of West Belden Avenue

Davis was charged with three counts of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated armed robbery, one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies.

Davis, of West Garfield Park, was arrested Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.