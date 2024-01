article

A Chicago man was arrested after a carjacking in Logan Square two weeks ago.

Police say Jacobie Jackson, 20, was identified as the offender who forcefully took a vehicle from a 36-year-old man on Jan. 13.

The victim was in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at 1:23 a.m. when Jackson allegedly confronted him.

Jackson was charged with one count of vehicular hijacking. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.