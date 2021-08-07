Chicago man charged in Roseland shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 25-year-old in Roseland Wednesday.
Albert Smith, 35, of Roseland, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of being an armed habitual offender and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharged firearm.
Albert Smith | CPD
Smith was arrested Wednesday after he was identified as the suspect who shot and injured a 25-year-old man in the first block of East 100th Street.
Advertisement
No further information was provided by police