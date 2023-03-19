Chicago man charged in South Side robbery, carjacking

article

An 18-year-old was charged with robbing a carjacking a woman in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood earlier this week.

Police say Tavion Jones was arrested on Friday around 11:52 p.m. when he was identified as one of the suspects who moments earlier robbed a 63-year-old woman and stole her car.

The suspects forcefully stole from the victim in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Police say Jones was in possession of vehicle that was previously reported stolen.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He is scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available at this time.