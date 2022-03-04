Chicago man charged in string of business, residential burglaries

article

A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a string of burglaries in the city.

According to police, Traivon Dorsey, 27, was arrested Thursday in the 7100 block of south Cornell – Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

Dorsey was identified as the offender who burglarized multiple businesses from 2019 through 2022, police said.

The locations and dates include:

400 block of North State on Dec. 14, 2021

1100 block of N. Wells on Dec. 23, 2021

100 block of W. Kinzie on Dec. 25, 2021

0-100 block of W. Illinois, Jan. 5, 2022

He was also charged in connection to two residential burglaries:

1300 block of W. Diversey, July 12, 2019

2100 block of W. Warner, Sept. 21, 2019

Dorsey was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.