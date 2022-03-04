Chicago man charged in string of business, residential burglaries
article
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a string of burglaries in the city.
According to police, Traivon Dorsey, 27, was arrested Thursday in the 7100 block of south Cornell – Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
Dorsey was identified as the offender who burglarized multiple businesses from 2019 through 2022, police said.
The locations and dates include:
- 400 block of North State on Dec. 14, 2021
- 1100 block of N. Wells on Dec. 23, 2021
- 100 block of W. Kinzie on Dec. 25, 2021
- 0-100 block of W. Illinois, Jan. 5, 2022
He was also charged in connection to two residential burglaries:
- 1300 block of W. Diversey, July 12, 2019
- 2100 block of W. Warner, Sept. 21, 2019
Dorsey was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly, police said.
No additional information is available at this time.
