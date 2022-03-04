Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in string of business, residential burglaries

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Traivon Dorsey, 27 | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 27-year-old Chicago man has been charged in a string of burglaries in the city. 

According to police, Traivon Dorsey, 27, was arrested Thursday in the 7100 block of south Cornell – Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. 

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Dorsey was identified as the offender who burglarized multiple businesses from 2019 through 2022, police said. 

The locations and dates include: 

  • 400 block of North State on Dec. 14, 2021
  • 1100 block of N. Wells on Dec. 23, 2021
  • 100 block of W. Kinzie on Dec. 25, 2021
  • 0-100 block of W. Illinois, Jan. 5, 2022

He was also charged in connection to two residential burglaries: 

  • 1300 block of W. Diversey, July 12, 2019
  • 2100 block of W. Warner, Sept. 21, 2019

Dorsey was placed into custody without incident and charged accordingly, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.  