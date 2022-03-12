Chicago man charged in the murder of a 26-year-old in Lawndale

A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged as the second offender in an August 2021 murder, police said.

According to police, Roger Cooper, 21, was identified as the second offender who participated in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man on Aug. 20, 2021, in the 2400 block of West Polk – Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

The victim was standing near the rear of his car just after 10:40 a.m., when he was shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital afterwards, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Cooper is now facing one felony count of first degree murder and one felony count of attempted robbery with a firearm, police said.

Cooper is due in central bond court Saturday.

Advertisement

No additional information is available at this time.