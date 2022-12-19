Chicago man charged in violent robbery in Little Village

article

A man is facing charges in connection with a violent robbery Sunday morning in the Little Village neighborhood.

Luis Hernandez, 20, is accused of being one of a group of people who beat up and robbed a 44-year-old man at gunpoint just before 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Keeler Avenue, police said.

Hernandez was arrested less than 30 minutes after the robbery in the 4100 block of West 26th Street, police said.

He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery.

Hernandez, of Little Village, is due in bond court Monday.