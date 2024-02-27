Chicago man charged in violent West Side robbery: police

article

A Chicago man is facing charges after allegedly beating and robbing a man in North Lawndale last summer.

Anthony Arrington, 25, was arrested on Monday in connection to an incident on July 29, 2023.

Police say Arrington attacked and robbed a 20-year-old man in the 3400 block of West Ogden Avenue.

Arrington was charged with one felony count of robbery, one count of aggravated battery and one count of unlawful restraint.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.