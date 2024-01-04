Chicago man charged in woman's shooting death last year, police say

A Chicago man is behind bars after police say he shot and killed a 22-year-old woman last year.

Jamari Champion, 19, is charged with one felony count of murder - first degree and two issuance of warrants.

Officials say on July 8, 2023, Champion shot and killed a 22-year-old woman in the 9600 block of S. Perry.

It's unknown what led to the shooting. Champion was arrested on Jan. 3.

He is expected to appear in court for his detention hearing on Jan. 5.