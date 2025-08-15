Chicago man charged in July shooting that injured 25-year-old: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery of a 25-year-old man on Friday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Dashawn Carldwell, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6100 block of W. North Avenue in Oark Park, Ill. He was identified as the person who shot and injured a 25-year-old man on July 6 in the 0-100 block of N. Lorel.
Carldwell has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.
Dashawn Carldwell, 25
What's next:
His next court hearing is scheduled for Saturday.
No additional information is available at this time.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.