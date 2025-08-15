Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in July shooting that injured 25-year-old: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  August 15, 2025 7:14pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Dashawn Carldwell, 25, was arrested in Oak Park on Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly shooting and injuring a 25-year-old man on July 6 in Chicago’s 0-100 block of N. Lorel.
    • The shooting victim survived, and Carldwell was identified as the suspect before his arrest in the 6100 block of W. North Avenue.
    • Carldwell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery of a 25-year-old man on Friday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Dashawn Carldwell, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6100 block of W. North Avenue in Oark Park, Ill. He was identified as the person who shot and injured a 25-year-old man on July 6 in the 0-100 block of N. Lorel. 

Carldwell has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

Dashawn Carldwell, 25

What's next:

His next court hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

