Chicago man charged in July shooting that injured 25-year-old: police

The Brief Dashawn Carldwell, 25, was arrested in Oak Park on Wednesday and charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly shooting and injuring a 25-year-old man on July 6 in Chicago’s 0-100 block of N. Lorel. The shooting victim survived, and Carldwell was identified as the suspect before his arrest in the 6100 block of W. North Avenue. Carldwell’s next court appearance is scheduled for Saturday.



A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated battery of a 25-year-old man on Friday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Dashawn Carldwell, 25, was arrested on Wednesday in the 6100 block of W. North Avenue in Oark Park, Ill. He was identified as the person who shot and injured a 25-year-old man on July 6 in the 0-100 block of N. Lorel.

Carldwell has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

Dashawn Carldwell, 25

What's next:

His next court hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.