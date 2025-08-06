Chicago man charged with murder in deadly South Side car crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a crash that left a woman dead and two others injured last year in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
What we know:
Markell Reeves, 40, was arrested Monday in Lansing, Illinois. He was charged with the following:
- First-degree murder
- Two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Murder - strong probability of death/injury
- Murder - other forcible felony
- Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm
The charges stem from a crash that occurred around 10:25 p.m. on May 25, 2024, near the 6400 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue.
Police said Reeves was driving an SUV when it collided with another vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan. Both drivers had reportedly been en route to the 3rd District police station to file a report before crashing into a third vehicle, a Chevy SUV.
The 45-year-old woman driving the Chevy was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 43-year-old passenger in that vehicle was critically injured and hospitalized. The driver of the Volkswagen was listed in fair condition, while Reeves was hospitalized in serious condition at the time.
What's next:
Reeves has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.