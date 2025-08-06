Chicago man charged with murder in deadly South Side car crash

article

The Brief A Chicago man is facing multiple felony charges after a fatal crash on the South Side in May 2024. Markell Reeves, 40, is charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly causing a multi-car collision that killed a 45-year-old woman and critically injured another. He was arrested Monday and is set to appear in court today.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with a crash that left a woman dead and two others injured last year in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

What we know:

Markell Reeves, 40, was arrested Monday in Lansing, Illinois. He was charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Murder - strong probability of death/injury

Murder - other forcible felony

Aggravated battery causing great bodily harm

The charges stem from a crash that occurred around 10:25 p.m. on May 25, 2024, near the 6400 block of S. Cottage Grove Avenue.

Police said Reeves was driving an SUV when it collided with another vehicle, a Volkswagen sedan. Both drivers had reportedly been en route to the 3rd District police station to file a report before crashing into a third vehicle, a Chevy SUV.

The 45-year-old woman driving the Chevy was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 43-year-old passenger in that vehicle was critically injured and hospitalized. The driver of the Volkswagen was listed in fair condition, while Reeves was hospitalized in serious condition at the time.

What's next:

Reeves has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.