Chicago man charged with murder in May shooting

A Chicago man was charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Park Manor this past May.

Victor Bradford, 30, was arrested in the 9400 block of South May Street on Monday.

Chicago police said Bradford shot a 30-year-old man in the 7400 block of South State Street during an argument on May 11.

Bradford was charged with three felonies, including first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.