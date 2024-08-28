Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged with murder in May shooting

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 28, 2024 12:10pm CDT
Park Manor
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Park Manor this past May. 

Victor Bradford, 30, was arrested in the 9400 block of South May Street on Monday. 

Chicago police said Bradford shot a 30-year-old man in the 7400 block of South State Street during an argument on May 11. 

Bradford was charged with three felonies, including first-degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Thursday. 