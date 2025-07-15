Chicago man arrested 4 hours after fatally shooting person, police say

The Brief Maurice Timms, 49, is charged with first-degree murder in a fatal shooting. A 41-year-old man was shot multiple times early Sunday on North Cambridge Avenue. Timms had a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 41-year-old man early Sunday on the Near North Side.

What we know:

Maurice Timms, 49, was arrested around 4:18 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Cambridge Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was identified as the person who, about four hours earlier, shot and killed a 41-year-old man on the same block.

Officers responded to the area just after midnight and found the victim on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s name or details about what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Timms is facing multiple felony counts, including first-degree murder, felon in possession of a weapon, and habitual criminal charges.

Maurice Timms | Chicago police

His detention hearing was scheduled for Tuesday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.