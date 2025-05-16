Chicago man charged with murder in South Side gas station shooting

article

The Brief A 41-year-old Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a gas station on the city’s South Side. Police say Jonathan Robinson shot a 40-year-old man multiple times following an argument early Wednesday morning before fleeing the scene. Robinson was later arrested and also faces a felony drug charge.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an argument at a gas station on the city’s South Side, authorities said Thursday.

Jonathan Robinson, 41, was arrested Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful manufacture/delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, Chicago police said.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, where police said Robinson shot the 40-year-old victim multiple times before fleeing in a white vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.

What's next:

Robinson is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday.