Chicago man charged with murder in South Side gas station shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during an argument at a gas station on the city’s South Side, authorities said Thursday.
Jonathan Robinson, 41, was arrested Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful manufacture/delivery of cannabis between 30 and 500 grams, Chicago police said.
The backstory:
The charges stem from a shooting just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 7400 block of South Stony Island Avenue, where police said Robinson shot the 40-year-old victim multiple times before fleeing in a white vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not yet been released.
What's next:
Robinson is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday.
