Chicago man charged with murder in South Side shooting

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly gunning down a person on the city's South Side last month.

On June 3, 2023, police say the 40-year-old male victim was found lying down on a Chatham porch with multiple gunshot wounds in the 8300 South Ingleside Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

The victim was shot in the neck and right shoulder and was transported by fire officials to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead after succumbing to his injuries.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to police, 19-year-old Gebron James Clark was identified as the offender who fatally shot the victim. He was taken into custody on July 23 in the city's Roseland neighborhood.

Gebron James Clark | CPD

Gebron is due in bond court on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.