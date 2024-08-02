Chicago man charged in pair of armed carjackings

article

A 19-year-old was charged in connection with two armed carjackings that took place less than two hours apart last May on Chicago's South Side.

Jomari Tanksley, of Gresham, was allegedly part of a group who stole a vehicle from a 43-year-old man at gunpoint on May 1 in the 3000 block of South Halsted Street in Bridgeport, police said.

Roughly an hour and a half later, Tanksley carjacked a 20-year-old man at gunpoint in the 3200 block of South Wood Street in McKinley Park, according to CPD.

Tanksley was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of aggravated hijacking with a firearm.

Tanksley has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.