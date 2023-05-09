Chicago man charged with robbing mail carrier in West Ridge

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a mail carrier in March on the city's far North Side.

On Tuesday, Chicago police and the US Postal Inspection Service announced the arrest of 22-year-old Deandre Davis for the alleged armed robbery of the USPS letter carrier on March 20, 2023, in the 6400 block of N. Hoyne Ave.

Davis was identified as a suspect following a joint investigation between the two agencies. He was taken into custody on May 8th and charged with felony armed robbery.

The robbery took place in the West Ridge neighborhood, police said.

No further information was provided about the incident or the arrest.