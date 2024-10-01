Chicago man charged with shooting 17-year-old girl on West Side

article

A Chicago man was charged with shooting a 17-year-old girl in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood last month.

Esteban Perez, 22, was arrested Monday at his home in the 5400 block of West Fullerton Avenue.

Chicago police said Perez shot the victim in the leg three times in the 1500 block of South Ridgeway Avenue on Sept. 7.

Perez was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge firearm. He was scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.