Chicago police seek to identify suspect in shooting of 17-year-old girl

article

Chicago police are seeking the public's help in identifying the individual suspected of shooting a 17-year-old girl on the West Side over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9:51 p.m. Saturday at 1519 South Ridgeway Avenue. The victim was found in a yard with three gunshots to the leg.

Police released a picture of the suspect, but emphasized they have no probable cause for arrest yet. Officers were advised to use extreme caution as the suspect may be armed.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is urged to contact Detective Anthony La Rocca of the Area Four Violent Crimes office at 312-746-8251. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online or by calling the CPD tip line at (312) 744-TIPS.