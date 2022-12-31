Chicago man charged with shooting at passerby following South Loop car crash

A Chicago man is facing a felony charge after shooting at a passerby who was checking out the scene of a Thursday morning car crash in the South Loop.

Kristopher Klimala, 30, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, according to Chicago police.

Police said Klimala was driving a red Dodge Challenger around 3:45 a.m. when it crashed into a semi at a high-rate of speed in the 1000 block of South Desplaines Avenue.

A 28-year-old man heard the crash and went over to the scene where he saw two armed males inside the Challenger, police said. The driver of the Challenger, identified by police as Klimala, then fired several shots at the man.

The 28-year-old was not struck in the shooting and did not return fire, police said.

Klimala was arrested near the scene a short time later and taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, according to officials. The passenger was also listed in fair condition.

Police said two weapons were recovered from the vehicle.

The semi driver was not injured in the collision.

Klimala was due in bond court on Saturday.