Chicago man charged with shooting police officer during traffic stop

A Chicago man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a Chicago police officer in West Englewood Sunday afternoon.

Jerome Halsey, 27, who was also shot when the officer returned fire, is charged with attempted murder of a peace officer and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to Chicago police.

The incident unfolded about 2 p.m. Sunday after Halsey was pulled over in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue, police said.

According to police, three uniformed police officers were riding in an unmarked police vehicle when they attempted a traffic stop. The suspect pulled into a dead end, where he then exited the vehicle and opened fire on the officers, Brown said.

One of the officers was struck twice, in the arm and torso. The officers returned fire and the suspect was struck in the body, police said.

The officer was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition, Brown said. The top cop said he spoke to the wounded officer and that doctors said the wounded officer would be okay.

The suspect was transported by paramedics in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

It is not yet known why the officers were pulling the suspect over.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. COPA says the officers involved would be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

COPA also said police body-worn camera and third party videos captured the traffic stop and shooting.

Halsey was charged with four felonies including attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He was due in bond court Tuesday.

The wounded officer was the second CPD officer shot, and the third law enforcement officer shot in Chicago, in the last week.

On Wednesday, another Englewood District officer was shot and seriously wounded while trying to make a traffic stop in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street. Police internally identified a suspect last week, but no arrests have been reported. The officer was released from the hospital Monday morning to the cheers of dozens of officers.

On Thursday, a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog were shot while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side, police said. Tarrion Johnson, 19, was charged with attempted murder and denied bail Saturday.