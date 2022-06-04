Chicago man charged with shooting U.S. marshal, K-9 dog on Northwest Side

A man was accused of shooting a U.S. marshal and his K-9 dog while serving an arrest warrant in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

Tarrion Johnson, 19, was arrested shortly after allegedly shooting the U.S. marshal and his K-9, Chicago police said.

He was charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated cruelty to animals and injury to a police animal, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

He was scheduled for bond court Saturday.

Tarrion Johnson, 19.

He allegedly opened fire around 1:20 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Belmont Avenue as the marshal was serving a warrant, police said.

The marshal rushed the wounded K-9 to the MedVet Chicago clinic about 3 miles east near Belmont and California avenues, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Advertisement

The marshal, from the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, then realized he had been shot in his hand and an ambulance was called, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, Langford said. The dog’s condition was not released.