Chicago man charged with shooting teenager
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy last month.
Augusta Henderson was arrested on Wednesday in the 800 block of South Claremont Avenue. He was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 11 shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue on the city's West Side.
Henderson has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He's due in court on Saturday.
No further information was immediately available.
Augusta Henderson