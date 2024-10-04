Chicago man charged with shooting teenager

The Brief Augusta Henderson, 31, has been charged with aggravated battery for a September shooting. The 17-year-old victim was shot and injured on Sept. 11 in the 500 block of South Homan Ave. Henderson was arrested on Oct. 2, with a detention hearing set for Oct. 5.



A 31-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy last month.

Augusta Henderson was arrested on Wednesday in the 800 block of South Claremont Avenue. He was identified as the suspect in the Sept. 11 shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. in the 500 block of South Homan Avenue on the city's West Side.

Henderson has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm. He's due in court on Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.

Augusta Henderson