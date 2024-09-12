Chicago man charged in South Barrington home invasion

article

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a home invasion Monday in suburban South Barrington.

Matthew Miller, 35, was arrested after a nearly three-hour standoff with police and charged with one count of home invasion and one count of attempted residential burglary, according to South Barrington Police Chief Michael Garrison.

Just before 1 a.m., the owners of a house in the South Barrington Lakes subdivision awoke to find Miller inside their home, Garrison said in a statement.

When the homeowners approached him, Miller ran through the house and tried to escape through a window. The residents grabbed him by the shirt, but he was able to get away, Garrison said.

Responding officers heard what sounded like glass breaking in a nearby home, and noticed the owners running from their house. After the residents told officers Miller was upstairs, police tried to enter the home, but Garrison said the suspect told them he had a gun.

Miller, of Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood, surrendered after a nearly three-hour standoff with police, the statement said.

If convicted of home invasion, Miller could face a sentence of between 6-30 years in prison. A conviction for residential burglary could mean a sentence of between 4-15 years.