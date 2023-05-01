Chicago man charged with stabbing Loop Target employee during attempted shoplifting

A Chicago man is facing felony charges for allegedly stabbing a Target store employee in the Loop Saturday morning.

Roman Butler, 27, was charged Monday with felony aggravated battery and burglary, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The 25-year-old Target worker confronted a man he thought was shoplifting around 9 a.m. inside the store at 1 S. State St., according to police.

Butler allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband and swiped at the employee’s arms, police said. The injured worker was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Roman Butler, 27. (Chicago police)

Officers arrested Butler a short time later, police said.

In a statement, Target confirmed one of its employees was assaulted during the attempted theft.

"We appreciate the swift response of the store team and first responders to keep all other guests and team members safe," a company spokesperson said in the email.

The company said it was grateful the employee’s injuries were not life-threatening but said the "unfortunate incident" was part of an increase in theft impacting retailers.

The store on Sunday returned to its normal operating hours, the spokesperson said.

Butler was due to appear in bond court Monday.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.