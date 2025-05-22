Chicago man charged in stabbing that seriously injured 43-year-old, police say

The Brief Rey Gonzalez, 21, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing of a 43-year-old man. Gonzalez faces four felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder. The victim was seriously injured in the attack on the city’s West Side.



A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt on the city’s West Side.

What we know:

Rey Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday by Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities say Gonzalez was identified as the person who beat, stabbed and seriously injured a 43-year-old man in the 2800 block of South Kedzie Avenue.

The arrest took place in the 3100 block of West Harrison Street. Gonzalez has been charged with four felony counts: attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and mob action involving violence.

Rey Gonzalez | CPD

What we don't know:

Police have not released any additional information about what led up to the stabbing.

What's next:

Gonzalez was scheduled for a detention hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday.