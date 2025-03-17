Chicago man charged in Stone Park nightclub shooting that killed 21-year-old woman

The Brief Kevin Henley Jr., 35, has been charged in the shooting death of 21-year-old Zulma Calderon-Pacheco at Mansion Live in Stone Park. Henley faces one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is scheduled for a bond hearing on March 18 at the Maybrook Courthouse.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman who was killed at a nightclub in west suburban Stone Park earlier this month.

What we know:

Authorities announced Monday that 35-year-old Kevin Henley Jr. was charged with involuntary manslaughter and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The charges stem from the March 8 shooting at Mansion Live, where Zulma Calderon-Pacheco was shot and killed around 2 a.m.

Calderon-Pacheco’s family previously said that police told them an argument broke out at the nightclub, leading to a security guard intervening and firing a weapon. She was reportedly not involved in the altercation, but was struck by the gunfire.

Police say Henley was the security guard on duty that night who fired the weapon.

Kevin Henley Jr. | SPPD

What they're saying:

Joel Chimborozo was Calderon Pacheco's boyfriend. The two attended the nightclub together.

Chimborozo said he and his sweetheart were dancing right before she was shot. He said he will miss their time together.

"I just feel like my life is going to be a little bit more quieter. Like, she would be always behind me, following me or texting me," said Chimborozo.

In a statement, Mansion Live said:

"We are heartbroken by the incident that took place... Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with everyone touched by this tragedy, and we are doing all we can to support local authorities as they navigate this difficult time."

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Five years ago, a 22-year-old was killed inside Mansion. Stone Park residents said the nightclub has been a sore spot in the neighborhood for years.

What's next:

Henley is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on March 18 at the Maybrook Courthouse in Maywood.