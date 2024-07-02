Chicago man charged in violent robbery in Austin

article

An 18-year-old man was charged in connection with a violent robbery Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

Joshua Pittman, 18, was allegedly part of a group who beat up and robbed a 26-year-old man around 1 p.m. in the 5100 block of West North Avenue, according to police.

Roughly half an hour later, Pittman was arrested a block away and charged with robbery and aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies.

Pittman has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday. No further information was available.