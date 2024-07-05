Chicago man charged in violent robbery in West Rogers Park

article

A 30-year-old man was charged in connection with a violent robbery Thursday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

Antonio Tapia, 30, allegedly beat up and robbed a 33-year-old man at knifepoint around 10:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of North Sacramento Avenue, police said.

Tapia was arrested less than two hours later near Grant Park. He was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, both felonies.

Tapia has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday. No further information was provided.