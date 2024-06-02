Chicago man charged with West Side armed robbery

article

A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery Friday in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

Timmie Worthy, 38, allegedly took property from a 58-year-old man at gunpoint around noon in the 4200 block of West Cullerton Street, according to police.

Worthy was arrested blocks away roughly 30 minutes later. He was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm and possession of more than 100 grams of cannabis, both felonies.

Worthy has a detention hearing scheduled for Sunday.

No further information was provided.