Chicago crime: Man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting, CPD says

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on the city’s West Side last month.

Jamal Craig, of Chicago, is facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Jamal Craig (Chicago Police Department)

Police said Craig allegedly shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man in the 700 block of S. Springfield Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood on July 11.

Craig was arrested on Thursday and charged.

What's next:

He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.