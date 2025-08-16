Chicago crime: Man charged with attempted murder in West Side shooting, CPD says
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting on the city’s West Side last month.
Jamal Craig, of Chicago, is facing attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Jamal Craig (Chicago Police Department)
Police said Craig allegedly shot and seriously injured a 36-year-old man in the 700 block of S. Springfield Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood on July 11.
Craig was arrested on Thursday and charged.
What's next:
He is expected to appear in court on Saturday.