Chicago man charged in West Side stabbing attack

A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing another man on the city's West Side.

Police say 63-year-old Milton Bumpers was arrested on Wednesday after being identified as the offender who stabbed and seriously wounded a 60-year-old man in the 4100 block of W. Monroe St., which is located in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Bumpers has been charged with two felony counts: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and first-degree attempted murder. He's due in court on Saturday.

No further information was provided.