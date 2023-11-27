Chicago man charged with armed robbery inside Loop business

A man has been charged in connection with an armed robbery inside a business Sunday morning in the Loop.

Michael Odulaja, 21, allegedly entered a business around 8:45 a.m. and stole property from a 41-year-old man at gunpoint in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street, according to police.

Minutes later, Odulaja also tried to rob a 30-year-old man in the 200 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

Odulaja, of South Shore, was arrested less than a half hour later in the first block of West Wacker Drive. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of weapon, all felonies.

Odulaka is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Monday.