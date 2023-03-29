Chicago man charged with attacking, robbing CTA worker on bus

article

Charges were filed against a man who allegedly attacked and robbed a CTA worker on a bus earlier this month.

Police say Pierre Lay, 35, was arrested Tuesday when he was identified as the man who robbed a 30-year-old woman on a CTA bus on March 17.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Madison Street on the Near West Side.

Lay faces charged for robbery and aggravated battery of a transit employee.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.