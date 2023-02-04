Chicago man charged with attempted murder for South Shore shooting

article

A Chicago man is facing charges for attempted murder after a 23-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the South Side last month.

Police say Markis Smith, 23, was arrested on Thursday for shooting and seriously wounding a woman on Jan. 29 in the 2500 block of East 67th Street in South Shore.

Smith is scheduled to appear in bond court on Saturday.

No additional information is available at this time.