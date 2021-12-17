Chicago man charged with attempted murder of 4-month-old baby

article

A man was charged with first-degree attempted murder Friday in connection to the beating of a baby boy.

Carlos Martinez, 26, was arrested Thursday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood after police identified him as the suspect who was responsible for the beating of a 4-month-old baby, police said.

The baby was hospitalized and sustained chronic and acute head trauma from the attack which happened in November, police said.

The relationship between the baby and Martinez was not immediately clear.

Martinez is due in bond court Friday.

