Shooting near downtown Chicago Whole Foods leaves man wounded

A 50-year-old man was wounded in a shooting near a Whole Foods supermarket in Streeterville on Friday.

Just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a person shot in the 200 block of E. Grand. Avenue, according to a preliminary report from Chicago police.

Investigators determined the man and an unknown person began arguing when the offender pulled out a gun and began firing shots at the victim, police said.

(Google)

The man sustained a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder, according to the report. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was listed in good condition.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, but no one is currently in custody.

Area detectives are still investigating.