Chicago man charged with breaking into Hinsdale home

article

Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of breaking into a Hinsdale home this week.

Franshawn Whittenburg, 50, has been charged with one count of residential burglary.

At about 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Hinsdale police responded to a call from a resident concerning suspicious activity at a home on Woodside Avenue.

When officers arrived, they noticed a rear door next to the driveway open with damage to the handle.

Officers then entered the residence, which was unoccupied, and saw multiple drawers opened with their contents scattered about.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

An investigation into the matter led to Whittenburg as a suspect, prosecutors said.

Whittenburg allegedly broke into the home and stole multiple items including a Sentry fire safe containing family documents, a checkbook and multiple items of jewelry including cuff links, bracelets, rings and necklaces, among other items.

Whittenburg was taken into custody the same day as the robbery.

His bond was set at $500,000.

Because of Whittenburg's criminal history, if found guilty, he is subject to mandatory Class X sentencing, which carries a sentence between six and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Whittenburg’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 27.